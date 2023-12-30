The Oklahoma State Cowgirls (7-4) hope to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Iowa State Cyclones (7-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Iowa State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State Scoring Comparison

  • The Cyclones' 78.5 points per game are 12.2 more points than the 66.3 the Cowgirls allow.
  • When it scores more than 66.3 points, Iowa State is 7-2.
  • Oklahoma State is 7-2 when it gives up fewer than 78.5 points.
  • The Cowgirls record 11.3 more points per game (76.3) than the Cyclones allow (65.0).
  • When Oklahoma State puts up more than 65.0 points, it is 7-2.
  • Iowa State has a 7-2 record when giving up fewer than 76.3 points.
  • The Cowgirls are making 46.3% of their shots from the field, 10.9% higher than the Cyclones concede to opponents (35.4%).
  • The Cyclones' 47.7 shooting percentage from the field is only 5.7 higher than the Cowgirls have given up.

Iowa State Leaders

  • Addy Brown: 14.0 PTS, 8.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 51.2 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (15-for-44)
  • Audi Crooks: 16.1 PTS, 67.6 FG%, 75.0 3PT% (3-for-4)
  • Kelsey Joens: 8.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 39.2 FG%, 39.2 3PT% (20-for-51)
  • Nyamer Diew: 11.3 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (19-for-47)
  • Hannah Belanger: 9.0 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (24-for-66)

Iowa State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 North Dakota State W 89-59 James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/17/2023 Troy W 105-68 James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/20/2023 Northern Iowa W 87-70 James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/30/2023 @ Oklahoma State - Gallagher-Iba Arena
1/3/2024 Kansas - James H. Hilton Coliseum
1/6/2024 @ BYU - Marriott Center

