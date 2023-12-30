The Iowa Hawkeyes (11-1) meet the Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-1) in a clash of Big Ten squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Iowa vs. Minnesota Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Iowa Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Iowa Players to Watch

Caitlin Clark: 30.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 7.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

30.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 7.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Kate Martin: 11.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Sydney Affolter: 6.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Hannah Stuelke: 13.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Sharon Goodman: 9.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Minnesota Players to Watch

Mara Braun: 20.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

20.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Amaya Battle: 10.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Mallory Heyer: 9.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Grace Grocholski: 10.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Sophie Hart: 10.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.