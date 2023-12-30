The Iowa Hawkeyes (12-1) will attempt to extend a nine-game win run when they host the Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The Golden Gophers have taken eight games in a row.

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa TV: Big Ten Network Overflow 2

Iowa vs. Minnesota Scoring Comparison

The Golden Gophers score an average of 80.2 points per game, 14.6 more points than the 65.6 the Hawkeyes give up.

Minnesota has put together a 10-0 record in games it scores more than 65.6 points.

Iowa is 11-1 when it allows fewer than 80.2 points.

The Hawkeyes record 36 more points per game (90.5) than the Golden Gophers allow (54.5).

Iowa is 12-1 when scoring more than 54.5 points.

When Minnesota gives up fewer than 90.5 points, it is 11-1.

The Hawkeyes shoot 50.8% from the field, 15.1% higher than the Golden Gophers concede defensively.

The Golden Gophers' 45.5 shooting percentage from the field is 7.8 higher than the Hawkeyes have conceded.

Iowa Leaders

Caitlin Clark: 30.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 7.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 48.7 FG%, 39.2 3PT% (60-for-153)

30.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 7.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 48.7 FG%, 39.2 3PT% (60-for-153) Kate Martin: 12 PTS, 54.2 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35)

12 PTS, 54.2 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35) Sydney Affolter: 6.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 55.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)

6.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 55.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16) Hannah Stuelke: 13.9 PTS, 7 REB, 63.3 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5)

13.9 PTS, 7 REB, 63.3 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5) Sharon Goodman: 8.5 PTS, 69.7 FG%

Iowa Schedule