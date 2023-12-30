The Saturday college basketball slate includes six games featuring a MVC team in play. Among those games is the UIC Flames playing the Belmont Bruins.

MVC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Drake Bulldogs at Southern Illinois Salukis 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Northern Iowa Panthers at Missouri State Bears 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UIC Flames at Belmont Bruins 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30 - Bradley Braves at Illinois State Redbirds 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30 - Valparaiso Beacons at Murray State Racers 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30 - Indiana State Sycamores at Evansville Purple Aces 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30 -

