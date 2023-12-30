Saturday's contest that pits the Missouri State Bears (6-3) against the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-8) at Great Southern Bank Arena has a projected final score of 71-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Missouri State, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on December 30.

The Panthers' last outing was an 87-70 loss to Iowa State on Wednesday.

Northern Iowa vs. Missouri State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Northern Iowa vs. Missouri State Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri State 71, Northern Iowa 67

Northern Iowa Schedule Analysis

The Panthers notched their best win of the season on November 6 by securing a 78-67 victory over the Green Bay Phoenix, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

The Panthers have tied for the third-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (five).

Northern Iowa has two losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 30th-most in the nation.

The Bears have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (four).

Northern Iowa Leaders

Maya McDermott: 13.3 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (15-for-41)

13.3 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (15-for-41) Grace Boffeli: 13.7 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

13.7 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Emerson Green: 6.9 PTS, 26.9 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35)

6.9 PTS, 26.9 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35) Shateah Wetering: 7.2 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

7.2 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16) Rachael Heittola: 6.3 PTS, 32.7 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)

Northern Iowa Performance Insights

The Panthers have a -170 scoring differential, falling short by 18.9 points per game. They're putting up 63.2 points per game, 230th in college basketball, and are allowing 82.1 per contest to rank 352nd in college basketball.

