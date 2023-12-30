Saturday's MVC slate includes the Missouri State Bears (4-3) versus the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-7) at 2:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Northern Iowa vs. Missouri State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Northern Iowa Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Iowa Players to Watch

Grace Boffeli: 13.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Maya McDermott: 10.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

10.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Emerson Green: 7.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Shateah Wetering: 7.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Kayba Laube: 6.1 PTS, 1.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Missouri State Players to Watch

Indya Green: 11.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

11.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Lacy Stokes: 11.6 PTS, 3 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

11.6 PTS, 3 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK Kennedy Taylor: 9.6 PTS, 6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK

9.6 PTS, 6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK Paige Rocca: 8.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Kyrah Daniels: 6.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.