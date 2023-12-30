Northern Iowa vs. Missouri State December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 12:12 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Saturday's MVC slate includes the Missouri State Bears (4-3) versus the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-7) at 2:00 PM ET.
Northern Iowa vs. Missouri State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Northern Iowa Players to Watch
- Grace Boffeli: 13.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Maya McDermott: 10.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Emerson Green: 7.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Shateah Wetering: 7.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kayba Laube: 6.1 PTS, 1.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
Missouri State Players to Watch
- Indya Green: 11.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Lacy Stokes: 11.6 PTS, 3 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Kennedy Taylor: 9.6 PTS, 6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Paige Rocca: 8.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kyrah Daniels: 6.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
