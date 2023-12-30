The Missouri State Bears (6-3) look to extend a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-8) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Northern Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Iowa vs. Missouri State Scoring Comparison

  • The Panthers score an average of 63.2 points per game, only 3.8 fewer points than the 67 the Bears allow.
  • Northern Iowa has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 67 points.
  • Missouri State is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 63.2 points.
  • The Bears average 63.8 points per game, 18.3 fewer points than the 82.1 the Panthers give up.
  • The Bears shoot 39.9% from the field, 8.5% lower than the Panthers concede defensively.
  • The Panthers make 36.1% of their shots from the field, 9.3% lower than the Bears' defensive field-goal percentage.

Northern Iowa Leaders

  • Maya McDermott: 13.3 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (15-for-41)
  • Grace Boffeli: 13.7 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
  • Emerson Green: 6.9 PTS, 26.9 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35)
  • Shateah Wetering: 7.2 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)
  • Rachael Heittola: 6.3 PTS, 32.7 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)

Northern Iowa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ Creighton L 115-62 D.J. Sokol Arena
12/9/2023 South Dakota State L 78-59 McLeod Center
12/20/2023 @ Iowa State L 87-70 James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/30/2023 @ Missouri State - Great Southern Bank Arena
1/4/2024 Evansville - McLeod Center
1/6/2024 Indiana State - McLeod Center

