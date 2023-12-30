The Missouri State Bears (6-3) look to extend a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-8) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Northern Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri TV: ESPN+

Northern Iowa vs. Missouri State Scoring Comparison

The Panthers score an average of 63.2 points per game, only 3.8 fewer points than the 67 the Bears allow.

Northern Iowa has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 67 points.

Missouri State is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 63.2 points.

The Bears average 63.8 points per game, 18.3 fewer points than the 82.1 the Panthers give up.

The Bears shoot 39.9% from the field, 8.5% lower than the Panthers concede defensively.

The Panthers make 36.1% of their shots from the field, 9.3% lower than the Bears' defensive field-goal percentage.

Northern Iowa Leaders

Maya McDermott: 13.3 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (15-for-41)

13.3 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (15-for-41) Grace Boffeli: 13.7 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

13.7 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Emerson Green: 6.9 PTS, 26.9 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35)

6.9 PTS, 26.9 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35) Shateah Wetering: 7.2 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

7.2 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16) Rachael Heittola: 6.3 PTS, 32.7 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)

Northern Iowa Schedule