According to our computer model, the Chicago Bears will beat the Atlanta Falcons when they square off at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 31 (at 1:00 PM ET). We have a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available below.

The Bears are averaging 20.9 points per game on offense this season (21st in NFL), and they are allowing 23.0 points per game (21st) on defense. With 19.1 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, the Falcons rank 24th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank sixth, allowing 19.2 points per contest.

Bears vs. Falcons Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Bears by 3) Over (38) Bears 23, Falcons 19

Bears Betting Info

Based on this game's moneyline, the Bears have an implied win probability of 61.5%.

Chicago is 7-7-1 ATS this season.

The Bears have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

A total of eight out of 15 Chicago games this season have hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 38 points, 4.9 fewer than the average total in this season's Bears contests.

Falcons Betting Info

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 42.6% chance of a victory for the Falcons.

Atlanta is 5-10-0 ATS this year.

The Falcons have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

In Atlanta's 15 contests this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

The average total for Falcons games is 40.1 points, 2.1 more than this game's over/under.

Bears vs. Falcons 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Chicago 20.9 23.0 23.1 20.3 19.0 25.4 Atlanta 19.1 19.2 24.0 20.3 13.6 18.0

