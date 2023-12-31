The Chicago Bears (6-9) and the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) square off at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

How to Watch Bears vs. Falcons

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois TV: CBS

Bears Insights

The Bears rack up just 1.7 more points per game (20.9) than the Falcons give up (19.2).

The Bears rack up 324.7 yards per game, just 16.3 more than the 308.4 the Falcons allow per contest.

This season, Chicago averages 142.1 rushing yards per game, 31.2 more than Atlanta allows per contest (110.9).

The Bears have turned the ball over 25 times this season, nine more turnovers than the Falcons have forced (16).

Bears Home Performance

The Bears put up 23.1 points per game in home games (2.2 more than their overall average), and concede 20.3 at home (2.7 less than overall).

The Bears rack up 347.3 yards per game at home (22.6 more than their overall average), and concede 268.7 at home (49.4 less than overall).

Chicago racks up 182.6 passing yards per game at home (equal to its overall average), and gives up 190.1 at home (47.4 less than overall).

The Bears rack up 164.7 rushing yards per game at home (22.6 more than their overall average), and concede 78.6 at home (2.1 less than overall).

The Bears' offensive third-down percentage in home games (44.8%) is higher than their overall average (42.2%). Their defensive third-down percentage at home (36.8%) is lower than overall (43.7%).

Bears Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/10/2023 Detroit W 28-13 FOX 12/17/2023 at Cleveland L 20-17 FOX 12/24/2023 Arizona W 27-16 FOX 12/31/2023 Atlanta - CBS 1/7/2024 at Green Bay - -

