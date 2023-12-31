The Atlanta Falcons (7-8) visit the Chicago Bears (6-9) at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

The betting trends and insights for the Bears and Falcons can be found below before they play on Sunday.

Bears vs. Falcons Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Soldier Field

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bears 2.5 38 -150 +125

Bears vs. Falcons Betting Records & Stats

Chicago Bears

The average total in Chicago's outings this year is 42.9, 4.9 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Bears have put together a 7-7-1 record against the spread this season.

The Bears are 2-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 66.7% of those games).

Chicago has played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons have combined with their opponent to score more than 38 points in nine of 15 games this season.

Atlanta's games this year have had a 40.1-point total on average, 2.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Falcons are 5-10-0 against the spread this season.

The Falcons have won two of the four games they've played as underdogs this season.

Atlanta has entered three games this season as the underdog by +125 or more and is 1-2 in those contests.

Bears vs. Falcons Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Bears 20.9 21 23 20 42.9 11 15 Falcons 19.1 24 19.2 6 40.1 9 15

Bears vs. Falcons Betting Insights & Trends

Bears

In its past three games, Chicago has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

In its past three games, Chicago has hit the over once.

The Bears have a negative point differential on the season (-31 total points, -2.1 per game), as do the Falcons (-1 total points, -0.1 per game).

Falcons

Atlanta has covered the spread once, and is 2-1 overall, over its past three contests.

The Falcons have gone over the total once in their past three games.

The Bears have a -31-point scoring differential on the season (-2.1 per game). The Falcons also have been outscored by opponents this year (one total point, 0.1 per game).

Bears Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.9 42.1 43.6 Implied Team Total AVG 24.1 22.7 25.3 ATS Record 7-7-1 3-3-1 4-4-0 Over/Under Record 8-6-1 4-3-0 4-3-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 2-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-8 2-2 2-6

Falcons Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.1 41.4 38.6 Implied Team Total AVG 21.5 22.1 20.9 ATS Record 5-10-0 3-5-0 2-5-0 Over/Under Record 5-10-0 3-5-0 2-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-6 4-3 1-3 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 1-0 1-2

