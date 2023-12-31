Cole Kmet did not participate in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears' Week 17 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Kmet's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

In the passing game, Kmet has been targeted 86 times, with season stats of 678 yards on 70 receptions (9.7 per catch) and six TDs. He also has three carries for two yards.

Cole Kmet Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Bears have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Equanimeous St. Brown (FP/pectoral): 4 Rec; 44 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Darnell Mooney (DNP/concussion): 31 Rec; 414 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Kmet 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 86 70 678 286 6 9.7

Kmet Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 7 5 44 0 Week 2 @Buccaneers 6 4 38 0 Week 3 @Chiefs 2 2 22 0 Week 4 Broncos 9 7 85 2 Week 5 @Commanders 5 5 42 1 Week 6 Vikings 3 2 9 0 Week 8 @Chargers 10 10 79 0 Week 9 @Saints 8 6 55 2 Week 10 Panthers 7 5 45 0 Week 11 @Lions 4 3 20 0 Week 12 @Vikings 7 7 43 0 Week 14 Lions 6 5 66 0 Week 15 @Browns 7 5 23 1 Week 16 Cardinals 5 4 107 0

