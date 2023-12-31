Will Cole Kmet Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Cole Kmet did not participate in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears' Week 17 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Kmet's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
In the passing game, Kmet has been targeted 86 times, with season stats of 678 yards on 70 receptions (9.7 per catch) and six TDs. He also has three carries for two yards.
Cole Kmet Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- The Bears have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Equanimeous St. Brown (FP/pectoral): 4 Rec; 44 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Darnell Mooney (DNP/concussion): 31 Rec; 414 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Week 17 Injury Reports
Bears vs. Falcons Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Kmet 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|86
|70
|678
|286
|6
|9.7
Kmet Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Packers
|7
|5
|44
|0
|Week 2
|@Buccaneers
|6
|4
|38
|0
|Week 3
|@Chiefs
|2
|2
|22
|0
|Week 4
|Broncos
|9
|7
|85
|2
|Week 5
|@Commanders
|5
|5
|42
|1
|Week 6
|Vikings
|3
|2
|9
|0
|Week 8
|@Chargers
|10
|10
|79
|0
|Week 9
|@Saints
|8
|6
|55
|2
|Week 10
|Panthers
|7
|5
|45
|0
|Week 11
|@Lions
|4
|3
|20
|0
|Week 12
|@Vikings
|7
|7
|43
|0
|Week 14
|Lions
|6
|5
|66
|0
|Week 15
|@Browns
|7
|5
|23
|1
|Week 16
|Cardinals
|5
|4
|107
|0
