On Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks match up against the Dallas Stars. Is Connor Bedard going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Connor Bedard score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bedard stats and insights

In 12 of 35 games this season, Bedard has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

In one game against the Stars this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.

Bedard has picked up one goal and six assists on the power play.

Bedard averages 3.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Stars are giving up 105 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.1 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bedard recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Stars 0 0 0 23:51 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Jets 2 2 0 18:53 Home W 2-1 OT 12/23/2023 Blues 1 1 0 18:50 Away L 7-5 12/22/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 18:11 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 21:52 Home W 3-2 12/17/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 23:16 Home L 4-3 12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:31 Away L 7-1 12/12/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 19:27 Away L 4-1 12/10/2023 Capitals 2 0 2 21:34 Home L 4-2 12/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:54 Home W 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.