Will Connor Murphy Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 31?
On Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks go head to head against the Dallas Stars. Is Connor Murphy going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Connor Murphy score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Murphy stats and insights
- Murphy has scored in one of 35 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has attempted two shots in one game against the Stars this season, but has not scored.
- Murphy has no points on the power play.
- He has a 2.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have given up 105 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13.1 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Murphy recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|25:00
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|20:13
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/23/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:55
|Away
|L 7-5
|12/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:27
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|22:43
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|21:33
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/14/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:45
|Away
|L 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|22:45
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|18:28
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|19:13
|Home
|W 3-1
Blackhawks vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
