D.J. Moore will be up against the eighth-best passing defense in the league when his Chicago Bears meet the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Moore has put up a team-high 1,141 yards (on 83 catches) with seven TDs this season. He's been targeted 117 times, and is averaging 76.1 yards per game.

Moore vs. the Falcons

Moore vs the Falcons (since 2021): 4 GP / 81 REC YPG / REC TD

Four players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Atlanta in the 2023 season.

The Falcons have conceded a TD pass to 16 opposing players this year.

Atlanta has allowed two players to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Moore will square off against the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this week. The Falcons allow 197.5 passing yards per contest.

The Falcons' defense is ranked 10th in the NFL with 19 passing TDs conceded so far this season.

D.J. Moore Receiving Props vs. the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 66.5 (-111)

Moore Receiving Insights

In six of 15 games this season, Moore has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Moore has been targeted on 117 of his team's 465 passing attempts this season (25.2% target share).

He has 1,141 receiving yards on 117 targets to rank 14th in NFL play with 9.8 yards per target.

Moore has hauled in a touchdown pass in five of 15 games this year, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has scored eight of his team's 31 offensive touchdowns this season (25.8%).

Moore has been targeted nine times in the red zone (16.4% of his team's 55 red zone pass attempts).

Moore's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Cardinals 12/24/2023 Week 16 6 TAR / 3 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 12/17/2023 Week 15 8 TAR / 4 REC / 52 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 12/10/2023 Week 14 10 TAR / 6 REC / 68 YDS / 1 TD 3 ATT / 20 YDS / 1 TD at Vikings 11/27/2023 Week 12 13 TAR / 11 REC / 114 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 11/19/2023 Week 11 9 TAR / 7 REC / 96 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

