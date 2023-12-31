When the Chicago Bears and the Atlanta Falcons go head to head in Week 17 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will D.J. Moore find his way into the end zone? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Moore will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will D.J. Moore score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +105 (Bet $10 to win $10.50 if he scores a TD)

Moore's team-high 1,141 yards receiving (76.1 per game) have come on 83 catches (117 targets) and he has scored seven touchdowns.

In five of 15 games this year, Moore has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

He has had one game with a rushing touchdown.

D.J. Moore Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 2 2 25 0 Week 2 @Buccaneers 7 6 104 0 Week 3 @Chiefs 6 3 41 1 Week 4 Broncos 9 8 131 1 Week 5 @Commanders 10 8 230 3 Week 6 Vikings 8 5 51 0 Week 7 Raiders 9 8 54 0 Week 8 @Chargers 6 4 55 0 Week 9 @Saints 5 3 44 0 Week 10 Panthers 9 5 58 0 Week 11 @Lions 9 7 96 1 Week 12 @Vikings 13 11 114 0 Week 14 Lions 10 6 68 1 Week 15 @Browns 8 4 52 0 Week 16 Cardinals 6 3 18 0

Rep D.J. Moore with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.