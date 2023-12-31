D.J. Moore vs. the Falcons' Defense: Week 17 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
D.J. Moore against the Atlanta Falcons pass defense and Jessie Bates III is a matchup to watch in Week 17, when the Bears play the Falcons at Soldier Field. We have stats and insights available for you right here.
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Bears vs. Falcons Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Soldier Field
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!
D.J. Moore Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Falcons
|162.2
|10.8
|9
|41
|9.47
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
D.J. Moore vs. Jessie Bates III Insights
D.J. Moore & the Bears' Offense
- D.J. Moore's 1,141 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 117 times and has registered 83 receptions and seven touchdowns.
- Looking at the passing game, Chicago is averaging the fifth-fewest yards in the NFL, at 182.6 (2,739 total passing yards).
- The Bears are 21st in the NFL in points scored per game, at 20.9.
- Chicago is not passing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking eighth in the NFL with 31 pass attempts per contest.
- In the red zone, the Bears have thrown the ball 55 times this year, ranking them 22nd in the league.
Jessie Bates III & the Falcons' Defense
- Jessie Bates III has picked off a team-leading six passes. He also has 117 tackles, two TFL, and 11 passes defended to his name.
- When it comes to defending the pass, Atlanta's defense has looked good this season, as it ranks eighth in the league with 2,963 total passing yards allowed (197.5 per game).
- So far this year, the Falcons have had one of the top defenses in the league, ranking sixth in the NFL by giving up 19.2 points per game. They rank ninth in the NFL with 308.4 total yards allowed per contest.
- Four players have put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Atlanta this season.
- The Falcons have allowed 16 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
D.J. Moore vs. Jessie Bates III Advanced Stats
|D.J. Moore
|Jessie Bates III
|Rec. Targets
|117
|42
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|83
|11
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|13.7
|27
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|1141
|117
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|76.1
|7.8
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|455
|2
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|9
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|7
|6
|Interceptions
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.