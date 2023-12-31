D.J. Moore against the Atlanta Falcons pass defense and Jessie Bates III is a matchup to watch in Week 17, when the Bears play the Falcons at Soldier Field. We have stats and insights available for you right here.

Bears vs. Falcons Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Soldier Field

Soldier Field Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

D.J. Moore Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Falcons 162.2 10.8 9 41 9.47

D.J. Moore vs. Jessie Bates III Insights

D.J. Moore & the Bears' Offense

D.J. Moore's 1,141 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 117 times and has registered 83 receptions and seven touchdowns.

Looking at the passing game, Chicago is averaging the fifth-fewest yards in the NFL, at 182.6 (2,739 total passing yards).

The Bears are 21st in the NFL in points scored per game, at 20.9.

Chicago is not passing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking eighth in the NFL with 31 pass attempts per contest.

In the red zone, the Bears have thrown the ball 55 times this year, ranking them 22nd in the league.

Jessie Bates III & the Falcons' Defense

Jessie Bates III has picked off a team-leading six passes. He also has 117 tackles, two TFL, and 11 passes defended to his name.

When it comes to defending the pass, Atlanta's defense has looked good this season, as it ranks eighth in the league with 2,963 total passing yards allowed (197.5 per game).

So far this year, the Falcons have had one of the top defenses in the league, ranking sixth in the NFL by giving up 19.2 points per game. They rank ninth in the NFL with 308.4 total yards allowed per contest.

Four players have put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Atlanta this season.

The Falcons have allowed 16 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

D.J. Moore vs. Jessie Bates III Advanced Stats

D.J. Moore Jessie Bates III Rec. Targets 117 42 Def. Targets Receptions 83 11 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 13.7 27 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1141 117 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 76.1 7.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 455 2 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 9 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 7 6 Interceptions

