D'Onta Foreman was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should play when the Chicago Bears take on the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. All of Foreman's stats can be found below.

Foreman has season stats that include 425 rushing yards on 109 carries (3.9 per attempt) and four touchdowns, plus 11 receptions on 16 targets for 77 yards.

D'Onta Foreman Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Personal

No other running back is on the injury report for the Bears.

Week 17 Injury Reports

Bears vs. Falcons Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

Foreman 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 109 425 4 3.9 16 11 77 1

Foreman Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Packers 5 16 0 2 8 0 Week 6 Vikings 15 65 0 1 2 0 Week 7 Raiders 16 89 2 3 31 1 Week 8 @Chargers 9 34 0 1 2 0 Week 9 @Saints 20 83 0 0 0 0 Week 10 Panthers 21 80 1 2 12 0 Week 11 @Lions 6 14 1 0 0 0 Week 14 Lions 11 50 0 2 22 0 Week 15 @Browns 6 -6 0 0 0 0

