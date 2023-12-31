Will D'Onta Foreman Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
D'Onta Foreman was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should play when the Chicago Bears take on the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. All of Foreman's stats can be found below.
Foreman has season stats that include 425 rushing yards on 109 carries (3.9 per attempt) and four touchdowns, plus 11 receptions on 16 targets for 77 yards.
D'Onta Foreman Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Personal
- No other running back is on the injury report for the Bears.
Bears vs. Falcons Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Foreman 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|109
|425
|4
|3.9
|16
|11
|77
|1
Foreman Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Packers
|5
|16
|0
|2
|8
|0
|Week 6
|Vikings
|15
|65
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 7
|Raiders
|16
|89
|2
|3
|31
|1
|Week 8
|@Chargers
|9
|34
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 9
|@Saints
|20
|83
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Panthers
|21
|80
|1
|2
|12
|0
|Week 11
|@Lions
|6
|14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Lions
|11
|50
|0
|2
|22
|0
|Week 15
|@Browns
|6
|-6
|0
|0
|0
|0
