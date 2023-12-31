Equanimeous St. Brown was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems likely to play when the Chicago Bears play the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. Check out St. Brown's stats on this page.

St. Brown's season stats include 44 yards on four receptions (11.0 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He has been targeted five times.

Equanimeous St. Brown Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Pectoral

The Bears have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Darnell Mooney (DNP/concussion): 31 Rec; 414 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Cole Kmet (DNP/knee): 70 Rec; 678 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs



Bears vs. Falcons Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

St. Brown 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 5 4 44 3 0 11.0

St. Brown Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Broncos 1 1 21 0 Week 5 @Commanders 1 0 0 0 Week 10 Panthers 1 1 4 0 Week 11 @Lions 2 2 19 0

