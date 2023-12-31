Will Equanimeous St. Brown cash his Week 17 anytime TD player prop when the Chicago Bears clash with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important stats.

Will Equanimeous St. Brown score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a TD)

St. Brown has caught four passes on five targets for 44 yards, averaging 11 yards per game.

St. Brown does not have a TD reception this season in four games.

Equanimeous St. Brown Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Broncos 1 1 21 0 Week 5 @Commanders 1 0 0 0 Week 10 Panthers 1 1 4 0 Week 11 @Lions 2 2 19 0

