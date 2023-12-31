Sunday's game at James H. Hilton Coliseum has the Iowa State Cyclones (10-2) taking on the New Hampshire Wildcats (8-4) at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 84-63 win, as our model heavily favors Iowa State.

The matchup has no line set.

Iowa State vs. New Hampshire Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Iowa State vs. New Hampshire Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 84, New Hampshire 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Iowa State vs. New Hampshire

Computer Predicted Spread: Iowa State (-21.2)

Iowa State (-21.2) Computer Predicted Total: 147.6

Iowa State has a 9-3-0 record against the spread this season compared to New Hampshire, who is 7-4-0 ATS. The Cyclones have gone over the point total in eight games, while Wildcats games have gone over six times.

Other Big 12 Predictions

Iowa State Performance Insights

The Cyclones average 86.3 points per game (14th in college basketball) while allowing 58.2 per outing (fourth in college basketball). They have a +338 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 28.1 points per game.

Iowa State wins the rebound battle by 6.9 boards on average. It collects 37.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 158th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 30.3 per outing.

Iowa State hits 7.2 three-pointers per game (214th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.6 on average.

The Cyclones rank sixth in college basketball with 109.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and second in college basketball defensively with 73.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Iowa State has committed 10.7 turnovers per game (88th in college basketball play), 8.4 fewer than the 19.1 it forces on average (second in college basketball).

