Iowa State vs. New Hampshire December 31 Tickets & Start Time
The Iowa State Cyclones (8-2) will face the New Hampshire Wildcats (7-4) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
Iowa State vs. New Hampshire Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Iowa State Players to Watch
- Tamin Lipsey: 15.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 6.1 AST, 3.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Keshon Gilbert: 16.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Robert Jones: 9.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Tre King: 10.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Milan Momcilovic: 13.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
New Hampshire Players to Watch
- Clarence O. Daniels II: 19.2 PTS, 9.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ahmad Robinson: 16.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaxson Baker: 10.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Trey Woodyard: 7.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Naim Miller: 9.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
Iowa State vs. New Hampshire Stat Comparison
|Iowa State Rank
|Iowa State AVG
|New Hampshire AVG
|New Hampshire Rank
|19th
|86.0
|Points Scored
|78.7
|100th
|5th
|59.2
|Points Allowed
|72.0
|209th
|102nd
|38.4
|Rebounds
|40.0
|57th
|59th
|11.0
|Off. Rebounds
|8.1
|266th
|259th
|6.6
|3pt Made
|9.9
|26th
|20th
|17.9
|Assists
|14.4
|127th
|160th
|11.5
|Turnovers
|10.5
|70th
