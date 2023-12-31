The Iowa State Cyclones (8-2) will face the New Hampshire Wildcats (7-4) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Iowa State vs. New Hampshire Game Information

Iowa State Players to Watch

  • Tamin Lipsey: 15.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 6.1 AST, 3.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Keshon Gilbert: 16.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Robert Jones: 9.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Tre King: 10.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Milan Momcilovic: 13.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

New Hampshire Players to Watch

  • Clarence O. Daniels II: 19.2 PTS, 9.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ahmad Robinson: 16.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jaxson Baker: 10.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Trey Woodyard: 7.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Naim Miller: 9.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Iowa State vs. New Hampshire Stat Comparison

Iowa State Rank Iowa State AVG New Hampshire AVG New Hampshire Rank
19th 86.0 Points Scored 78.7 100th
5th 59.2 Points Allowed 72.0 209th
102nd 38.4 Rebounds 40.0 57th
59th 11.0 Off. Rebounds 8.1 266th
259th 6.6 3pt Made 9.9 26th
20th 17.9 Assists 14.4 127th
160th 11.5 Turnovers 10.5 70th

