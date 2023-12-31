The Iowa State Cyclones (10-2) are heavy favorites (-28.5) as they look to build on a four-game home winning streak when they take on the New Hampshire Wildcats (8-4) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The game airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is 150.5 in the matchup.

Iowa State vs. New Hampshire Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Iowa State -28.5 150.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iowa State Betting Records & Stats

In four games this season, Iowa State and its opponents have scored more than 150.5 total points.

The average total in Iowa State's games this season is 144.5, 6.0 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Cyclones have compiled a 9-3-0 record against the spread.

Iowa State has put together a 9-3-0 ATS record this season compared to the 7-4-0 mark from New Hampshire.

Iowa State vs. New Hampshire Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Iowa State 4 33.3% 86.3 165.2 58.2 130.1 136.8 New Hampshire 5 45.5% 78.9 165.2 71.9 130.1 147.3

Additional Iowa State Insights & Trends

The Cyclones put up 14.4 more points per game (86.3) than the Wildcats allow (71.9).

Iowa State is 9-0 against the spread and 9-0 overall when scoring more than 71.9 points.

Iowa State vs. New Hampshire Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 28.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Iowa State 9-3-0 7-0 8-4-0 New Hampshire 7-4-0 1-0 6-5-0

Iowa State vs. New Hampshire Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Iowa State New Hampshire 13-3 Home Record 11-4 3-8 Away Record 4-11 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-4-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 72.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.5 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 59.3 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

