Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has a difficult matchup in Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons are giving up the eighth-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 197.5 per game.

This year, Fields has thrown for 2,146 yards (195.1 per game) for Chicago, collecting 15 touchdown passes with nine picks. Fields has also contributed via the running game, producing 585 rushing yards (53.2 per game) and three touchdowns on 105 carries.

Fields vs. the Falcons

Fields vs the Falcons (since 2021): 1 GP / 153 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 153 PASS YPG / PASS TD Atlanta has given up 300 or more passing yards to a total of one opposing player this year.

10 players have thrown one or more touchdowns in a game against the Falcons this season.

Atlanta has allowed five players to throw two or more touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Falcons have allowed three opposing players to throw for three or more TD passes in an outing this season.

Fields will play against the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this week. The Falcons give up 197.5 passing yards per game.

So far this season, the Falcons have given up 19 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 10th among NFL teams.

Fields Passing Insights

Fields has gone over his passing yards prop total in six of 11 opportunities this year.

The Bears pass on 49.6% of their plays and run on 50.4%. They are 21st in NFL action in points scored.

Fields is No. 21 in the NFL averaging 6.7 yards per attempt (2,146 total yards passing).

In nine of 11 games this year, Fields completed a touchdown pass, including multiple TD passes twice.

He has 18 total touchdowns this season (58.1% of his team's 31 offensive TDs).

Fields has attempted 38 passes in the red zone (31.4% of his team's red zone plays).

Fields Rushing Insights

Fields has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in four games (36.4%) out of 11 opportunities.

Fields has a rushing touchdown in three games this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 18 carries in the red zone (27.3% of his team's 66 red zone rushes).

Fields' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Cardinals 12/24/2023 Week 16 15-for-27 / 170 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 9 ATT / 97 YDS / 1 TD at Browns 12/17/2023 Week 15 19-for-40 / 166 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 7 ATT / 30 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 12/10/2023 Week 14 19-for-33 / 223 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 12 ATT / 58 YDS / 1 TD at Vikings 11/27/2023 Week 12 27-for-37 / 217 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 12 ATT / 59 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 11/19/2023 Week 11 16-for-23 / 169 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 18 ATT / 104 YDS / 0 TDs

