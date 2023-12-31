Will Justin Fields Score a Touchdown Against the Falcons in Week 17?
Should you wager on Justin Fields hitting paydirt in the Chicago Bears' upcoming Week 17 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.
Will Justin Fields score a touchdown against the Falcons?
Odds to score a TD this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a TD)
- Fields has a team-high 585 rushing yards (53.2 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Fields has scored a rushing touchdown in three games.
Justin Fields Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Packers
|24
|37
|216
|1
|1
|9
|59
|0
|Week 2
|@Buccaneers
|16
|29
|211
|1
|2
|4
|3
|1
|Week 3
|@Chiefs
|11
|22
|99
|1
|1
|11
|47
|0
|Week 4
|Broncos
|28
|35
|335
|4
|1
|4
|25
|0
|Week 5
|@Commanders
|15
|29
|282
|4
|0
|11
|57
|0
|Week 6
|Vikings
|6
|10
|58
|0
|1
|8
|46
|0
|Week 11
|@Lions
|16
|23
|169
|1
|0
|18
|104
|0
|Week 12
|@Vikings
|27
|37
|217
|0
|0
|12
|59
|0
|Week 14
|Lions
|19
|33
|223
|1
|0
|12
|58
|1
|Week 15
|@Browns
|19
|40
|166
|1
|2
|7
|30
|0
|Week 16
|Cardinals
|15
|27
|170
|1
|1
|9
|97
|1
