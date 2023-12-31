Should you wager on Justin Fields hitting paydirt in the Chicago Bears' upcoming Week 17 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Fields will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Justin Fields score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a TD)

Fields has a team-high 585 rushing yards (53.2 per game) and three touchdowns.

Fields has scored a rushing touchdown in three games.

Justin Fields Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Packers 24 37 216 1 1 9 59 0 Week 2 @Buccaneers 16 29 211 1 2 4 3 1 Week 3 @Chiefs 11 22 99 1 1 11 47 0 Week 4 Broncos 28 35 335 4 1 4 25 0 Week 5 @Commanders 15 29 282 4 0 11 57 0 Week 6 Vikings 6 10 58 0 1 8 46 0 Week 11 @Lions 16 23 169 1 0 18 104 0 Week 12 @Vikings 27 37 217 0 0 12 59 0 Week 14 Lions 19 33 223 1 0 12 58 1 Week 15 @Browns 19 40 166 1 2 7 30 0 Week 16 Cardinals 15 27 170 1 1 9 97 1

Rep Justin Fields with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.