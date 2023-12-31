Should you wager on Khalil Herbert hitting paydirt in the Chicago Bears' upcoming Week 17 matchup versus the Atlanta Falcons, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Khalil Herbert score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a TD)

Herbert has 459 rushing yards on 102 carries (45.9 yards per game), with one touchdown.

Herbert also has 116 receiving yards (11.6 ypg) on 16 catches, with one TD.

Herbert has one rushing touchdown this year.

In one of 10 games this season, he has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Khalil Herbert Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Packers 9 27 0 3 37 0 Week 2 @Buccaneers 7 35 0 1 23 0 Week 3 @Chiefs 7 31 0 2 4 0 Week 4 Broncos 18 103 0 4 19 1 Week 5 @Commanders 10 76 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Lions 16 35 0 2 6 0 Week 12 @Vikings 6 24 0 2 14 0 Week 14 Lions 3 8 0 0 0 0 Week 15 @Browns 6 8 0 1 4 0 Week 16 Cardinals 20 112 1 1 9 0

