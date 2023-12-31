On Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks go head to head against the Dallas Stars. Is MacKenzie Entwistle going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will MacKenzie Entwistle score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Entwistle stats and insights

Entwistle has scored in two of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Stars this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

Entwistle has no points on the power play.

Entwistle's shooting percentage is 6.9%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 105 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13.1 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Entwistle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:23 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Jets 0 0 0 7:47 Home W 2-1 OT 12/23/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:20 Away L 7-5 12/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:28 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 6:10 Home W 3-2 12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:21 Away L 4-1 12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:00 Home L 4-2 12/9/2023 Blues 1 0 1 11:07 Home W 3-1 12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:25 Home W 1-0 12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 10:27 Home L 4-3 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.