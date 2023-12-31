Will Marcedes Lewis Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Marcedes Lewis did not participate in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears play the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. All of Lewis' stats can be found below.
In the air, Lewis has been targeted five times, with season stats of 29 yards on four receptions (7.3 per catch) and one TD.
Marcedes Lewis Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Rest
- There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Bears this week:
- Equanimeous St. Brown (FP/pectoral): 4 Rec; 44 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Darnell Mooney (DNP/concussion): 31 Rec; 414 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Cole Kmet (DNP/knee): 70 Rec; 678 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs
Bears vs. Falcons Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Lewis 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|5
|4
|29
|29
|1
|7.3
Lewis Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 4
|Broncos
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 7
|Raiders
|1
|1
|16
|0
|Week 11
|@Lions
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Lions
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 16
|Cardinals
|1
|1
|1
|1
