Will Nick Foligno Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 31?
Should you wager on Nick Foligno to score a goal when the Chicago Blackhawks and the Dallas Stars face off on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Nick Foligno score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Foligno stats and insights
- Foligno has scored in five of 35 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
- In one game versus the Stars this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
- On the power play, Foligno has accumulated three goals and two assists.
- Foligno averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.9%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Stars defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Stars are giving up 105 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13.1 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Foligno recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|21:46
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|20:26
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/23/2023
|Blues
|2
|2
|0
|19:13
|Away
|L 7-5
|12/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:52
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|23:03
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Canucks
|2
|2
|0
|20:19
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/14/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:15
|Away
|L 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|17:07
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:17
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:54
|Home
|W 3-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blackhawks vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.