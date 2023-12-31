Minnesota (7-8) will face off against their NFC North rival, the Green Bay Packers (7-8) in a matchup on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The spread foreshadows a close game, with the Vikings favored to win by 1 point. The over/under is set at 42.5 in the outing.

Wanting to place some live bets on this week's tilt between the Vikings and Packers? Keep your browser locked on this page, as we offer all of the numbers and trends you need to know to make smart in-game bets.

Packers vs. Vikings Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Packers have been winning seven times, have been losing six times, and have been tied two times at the end of the first quarter this year.

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Vikings have been winning five times, have trailed five times, and have been tied five times.

Minnesota's offense is averaging 3.1 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 2.6 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Packers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter seven times, lost six times, and tied two times in 15 games this year.

The Vikings have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in nine games this season, lost the second quarter in two games, and they've tied in the second quarter in four games.

Minnesota's offense is averaging 7.7 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 5.1 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of 15 games this year, the Packers have won the third quarter nine times, been outscored five times, and been knotted up one time.

The Vikings have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in five games this season, lost the third quarter in seven games, and been tied in the third quarter in three games.

Offensively, Minnesota is averaging 5.3 points in the third quarter (eighth-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 6.5 points on average in the third quarter (29th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Packers' 15 games this year, they have won the fourth quarter five times, been outscored eight times, and been knotted up two times.

The Vikings have won the fourth quarter in six games this season, lost that quarter in six games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in three games.

Minnesota's offense is averaging 4.5 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 5.9 points on average in that quarter.

Packers vs. Vikings Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In 2023, the Packers have been leading after the first half in seven games (5-2 in those contests), have trailed after the first half in seven games (1-6), and have been knotted up after the first half in one game (1-0).

At the conclusion of the first half, the Vikings have led eight times, have been losing three times, and have been tied four times.

2nd Half

Out of 15 games this season, the Packers have outscored their opponent in the second half six times, been outscored six times, and been knotted up three times.

The Vikings have outscored their opponent in the second half in three games this season (3-0 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in nine games (3-6), and they've been knotted up in the second half in three games (1-2).

Minnesota's offense is averaging 9.8 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is surrendering 12.3 points on average in the second half.

