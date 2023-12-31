NFC North opponents match up when the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) and the Green Bay Packers (7-8) play on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

How to Watch Vikings vs. Packers

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: NBC

Packers Insights

The Packers average just 2.3 more points per game (22.2) than the Vikings surrender (19.9).

The Packers average only 10.5 more yards per game (331.4) than the Vikings give up (320.9).

This season Green Bay rushes for 11.5 more yards per game (106.9) than Minnesota allows (95.4).

This year the Packers have 16 turnovers, five fewer than the Vikings have takeaways (21).

Packers Away Performance

The Packers' average points scored (24.4) and allowed (22.5) on the road are both higher than their overall averages of 22.2 and 22.1, respectively.

The Packers rack up 330 yards per game on the road (1.4 less than their overall average), and concede 365.5 in away games (12.6 more than overall).

On the road, Green Bay accumulates 213.4 passing yards per game and gives up 212.5. That's less than it gains (224.5) and allows (216.9) overall.

The Packers rack up 116.6 rushing yards per game on the road (9.7 more than their overall average), and concede 153 on the road (17.1 more than overall).

The Packers' offensive third-down percentage on the road (45.3%) is higher than their overall average (44.7%). And their defensive third-down percentage away from home (37.5%) is lower than overall (42.4%).

Packers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/11/2023 at New York L 24-22 ABC 12/17/2023 Tampa Bay L 34-20 CBS 12/24/2023 at Carolina W 33-30 FOX 12/31/2023 at Minnesota - NBC 1/7/2024 Chicago - -

