With the Chicago Bears playing the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Roschon Johnson a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Roschon Johnson score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +162 (Bet $10 to win $16.20 if he scores a TD)

Johnson has run for 311 yards on 69 carries (23.9 ypg), with one touchdown.

Johnson also has 31 catches for 171 yards (13.2 per game).

Johnson has one rushing TD this year.

Roschon Johnson Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Packers 5 20 1 6 35 0 Week 2 @Buccaneers 4 32 0 2 10 0 Week 3 @Chiefs 8 38 0 2 11 0 Week 4 Broncos 5 13 0 1 2 0 Week 5 @Commanders 3 19 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Chargers 6 21 0 3 10 0 Week 9 @Saints 2 6 0 1 9 0 Week 10 Panthers 5 18 0 4 14 0 Week 11 @Lions 6 30 0 0 0 0 Week 12 @Vikings 10 35 0 5 40 0 Week 14 Lions 1 6 0 0 0 0 Week 15 @Browns 5 36 0 4 24 0 Week 16 Cardinals 9 37 0 3 16 0

