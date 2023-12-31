Will Samori Toure score a touchdown when the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings meet in Week 17 on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will Samori Toure score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a TD)

Toure's seven catches (17 targets) have netted him 84 yards (12 per game).

Toure does not have a TD reception this season in seven games.

Samori Toure Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 3 2 18 0 Week 2 @Falcons 2 1 6 0 Week 3 Saints 3 0 0 0 Week 4 Lions 1 1 35 0 Week 7 @Broncos 2 1 3 0 Week 14 @Giants 4 2 22 0 Week 16 @Panthers 2 0 0 0

