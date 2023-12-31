Will Tyler Johnson Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 31?
The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming game against the Dallas Stars is scheduled for Sunday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Tyler Johnson light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Tyler Johnson score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)
Johnson stats and insights
- In seven of 34 games this season, Johnson has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Stars this season, he has attempted five shots and scored two goals.
- On the power play he has three goals, plus two assists.
- He has a 15.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 105 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.1 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Johnson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Stars
|2
|2
|0
|17:56
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|13:16
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|13:37
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|15:06
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|20:56
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/14/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:39
|Away
|L 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:00
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:40
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:24
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/7/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|14:49
|Home
|W 1-0
Blackhawks vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW
