Will Tyler Scott cash his Week 17 anytime TD player prop when the Chicago Bears take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important stats.

Will Tyler Scott score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a TD)

Scott's 14 grabs are good enough for 141 yards (12.8 per game). He has been targeted 25 times.

Scott does not have a TD reception this season in 11 games.

Tyler Scott Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 2 2 14 0 Week 3 @Chiefs 3 1 6 0 Week 4 Broncos 0 0 0 Week 6 Vikings 4 2 12 0 Week 7 Raiders 3 2 19 0 Week 8 @Chargers 3 1 11 0 Week 9 @Saints 2 0 0 0 Week 10 Panthers 1 1 15 0 Week 11 @Lions 2 1 4 0 Week 14 Lions 1 1 11 0 Week 15 @Browns 4 3 49 0

