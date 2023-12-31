The Minnesota Vikings (7-8) square off against a familiar opponent (and best bets are available) when they host the Green Bay Packers (7-8) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in an NFC North battle.

When is Vikings vs. Packers?

Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Best Moneyline Bet

The BetMGM line for this game has the Vikings favored by one, while the model predicts they'll win by considerably more (5.5 points). Put your money on the Vikings.

The Vikings have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 54.1%.

The Vikings have put together a 4-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

Minnesota is 3-2 (winning 60% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -118 or shorter.

The Packers have won five of the 10 games they've played as underdogs this season.

This season, Green Bay has won three of its seven games when it is the underdog by at least -102 on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Minnesota (-1)



Minnesota (-1) The Vikings have compiled a 7-5-3 record against the spread this season.

In games this season when favored by 1 point or more, Minnesota has gone 3-3-1 against the spread.

The Packers have put together a 7-8-0 record against the spread this year.

Green Bay has an ATS record of 6-4 when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (43)



Under (43) These teams average a combined 43.1 points per game, 0.1 more points than the over/under of 43 set for this game.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 1.0 fewer point per game (42) than this matchup's total of 43 points.

The teams have hit the over in five of the Vikings' 15 games with a set total.

Packers games have gone over the point total in nine out of 15 opportunities (60%).

Justin Jefferson Receptions (Our pick: 6.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 8 102.9 4

Jordan Love Passing Yards (Our pick: 241.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 15 239.1 27 16.4 3

Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.