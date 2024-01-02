How to Watch the Blackhawks vs. Predators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having lost 11 in a row away from home, the Chicago Blackhawks play at the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.
Tune in to ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO to see the Predators and the Blackhawks hit the ice.
Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
Blackhawks vs Predators Additional Info
Blackhawks vs. Predators Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|Predators
|4-3 (F/SO) NAS
|11/18/2023
|Predators
|Blackhawks
|4-2 NAS
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks give up 3.8 goals per game (136 in total), 30th in the NHL.
- With 87 goals (2.4 per game), the Blackhawks have the league's 30th-ranked offense.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Blackhawks have gone 2-7-1 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Blackhawks have given up 45 goals (4.5 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) during that time.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor Bedard
|36
|15
|18
|33
|31
|30
|40.2%
|Philipp Kurashev
|29
|7
|16
|23
|15
|16
|52.4%
|Jason Dickinson
|36
|12
|6
|18
|16
|31
|47.2%
|Nick Foligno
|36
|8
|9
|17
|13
|28
|47.1%
|Anthony Beauvillier
|36
|4
|9
|13
|5
|23
|51.2%
Predators Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Predators are allowing 116 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 19th in NHL play.
- The Predators' 114 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 15th in the league.
- In the past 10 contests, the Predators are 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Predators have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged three goals per game (30 total) over that stretch.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Filip Forsberg
|37
|18
|23
|41
|41
|28
|63.6%
|Ryan O'Reilly
|37
|14
|16
|30
|13
|30
|52.4%
|Roman Josi
|37
|8
|21
|29
|25
|9
|-
|Gustav Nyquist
|37
|8
|19
|27
|20
|8
|50%
|Colton Sissons
|37
|11
|9
|20
|9
|16
|51.6%
