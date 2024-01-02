Having lost 11 in a row away from home, the Chicago Blackhawks play at the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Tune in to ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO to see the Predators and the Blackhawks hit the ice.

Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Blackhawks vs Predators Additional Info

Blackhawks vs. Predators Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/5/2023 Blackhawks Predators 4-3 (F/SO) NAS 11/18/2023 Predators Blackhawks 4-2 NAS

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks give up 3.8 goals per game (136 in total), 30th in the NHL.

With 87 goals (2.4 per game), the Blackhawks have the league's 30th-ranked offense.

In their last 10 matchups, the Blackhawks have gone 2-7-1 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Blackhawks have given up 45 goals (4.5 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) during that time.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor Bedard 36 15 18 33 31 30 40.2% Philipp Kurashev 29 7 16 23 15 16 52.4% Jason Dickinson 36 12 6 18 16 31 47.2% Nick Foligno 36 8 9 17 13 28 47.1% Anthony Beauvillier 36 4 9 13 5 23 51.2%

Predators Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Predators are allowing 116 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 19th in NHL play.

The Predators' 114 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 15th in the league.

In the past 10 contests, the Predators are 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Predators have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged three goals per game (30 total) over that stretch.

Predators Key Players