The Nashville Predators (20-16-1) are lopsided favorites when they host the Chicago Blackhawks (11-23-2) on Tuesday, January 2. The Predators are -275 on the moneyline to win over the Blackhawks (+220) in the contest, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO.

Blackhawks vs. Predators Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Blackhawks vs. Predators Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blackhawks vs. Predators Betting Trends

Chicago has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in 16 of 36 games this season.

The Predators have won 61.5% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (8-5).

The Blackhawks have claimed an upset victory in 10, or 29.4%, of the 34 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Nashville is yet to play with moneyline odds of -275 or shorter.

Chicago is 3-9 when sportsbooks have listed them as underdogs of +220 or longer on the moneyline.

Blackhawks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 6-4 4-5-1 6.2 3 3.1 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 3 3.1 6 21.4% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 2-7-1 4-4 6-3-1 6.2 2.4 4.5 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 2-7-1 2.4 4.5 6 20.0% Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-3 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 0-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-7 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3

