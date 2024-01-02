Ryan O'Reilly and Philipp Kurashev are two of the top players to keep an eye on when the Nashville Predators face the Chicago Blackhawks at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, January 2 at 8:00 PM ET.

Blackhawks vs. Predators Game Information

Blackhawks Players to Watch

Chicago's Connor Bedard has totaled 18 assists and 15 goals in 36 games. That's good for 33 points.

Kurashev's 23 points this season, including seven goals and 16 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Chicago.

This season, Jason Dickinson has 12 goals and six assists, for a season point total of 18.

In the crease, Arvid Soderblom has a 2-11-1 record this season, with an .868 save percentage (66th in the league). In 16 games, he has 389 saves, and has conceded 59 goals (4.2 goals against average).

Predators Players to Watch

One of Nashville's leading offensive players this season is Filip Forsberg, with 41 points (18 goals, 23 assists) and an average ice time of 18:47 per game.

Through 37 games, O'Reilly has scored 14 goals and picked up 16 assists.

Roman Josi's 29 points this season are via eight goals and 21 assists.

Kevin Lankinen (4-3-0) has a 3.2 goals against average and a .900% save percentage (39th in league).

Blackhawks vs. Predators Stat Comparison

Predators Rank Predators AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 18th 3.08 Goals Scored 2.42 30th 16th 3.14 Goals Allowed 3.78 31st 19th 30.3 Shots 26.6 31st 17th 30.6 Shots Allowed 33 29th 16th 20.77% Power Play % 13.39% 26th 25th 76.86% Penalty Kill % 74.78% 27th

