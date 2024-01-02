Top Player Prop Bets for Blackhawks vs. Predators on January 2, 2024
Player prop bet options for Filip Forsberg, Connor Bedard and others are listed when the Nashville Predators host the Chicago Blackhawks at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.
Blackhawks vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Blackhawks vs. Predators Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks
Connor Bedard Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)
Bedard's 33 points are important for Chicago. He has 15 goals and 18 assists in 36 games.
Bedard Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|Dec. 31
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Stars
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Jets
|Dec. 27
|2
|0
|2
|5
|at Blues
|Dec. 23
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Dec. 22
|0
|1
|1
|3
Jason Dickinson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +225, Under Odds: -333)
Jason Dickinson is a crucial contributor on offense for Chicago with 12 goals and six assists.
Dickinson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|Dec. 31
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Stars
|Dec. 29
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Jets
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Blues
|Dec. 23
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Dec. 22
|1
|0
|1
|1
NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators
Filip Forsberg Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
One of Nashville's top offensive players this season is Forsberg, who has 41 points (18 goals, 23 assists) and plays an average of 18:47 per game.
Forsberg Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Capitals
|Dec. 30
|0
|0
|0
|8
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 29
|2
|1
|3
|7
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Flyers
|Dec. 21
|0
|2
|2
|5
Ryan O'Reilly Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
O'Reilly Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Capitals
|Dec. 30
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 27
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Flyers
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|2
