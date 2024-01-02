Bulls vs. 76ers January 2 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, January 2, 2024, the Philadelphia 76ers (19-8) square off against the Chicago Bulls (12-17) at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-PH+, and NBCS-CHI.
Bulls vs. 76ers Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV, NBCS-PH+, NBCS-CHI
Bulls Players to Watch
- Nikola Vucevic puts up 16.6 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game for the Bulls.
- On a per-game basis, DeMar DeRozan gives the Bulls 22.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Coby White gets the Bulls 17.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game while posting 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Patrick Williams gives the Bulls 9.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while putting up 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- The Bulls are receiving 6.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Andre Drummond this year.
76ers Players to Watch
- Joel Embiid puts up 35.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 1.9 blocks (ninth in NBA).
- Tyrese Maxey averages 26.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Tobias Harris averages 16.0 points, 2.7 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game.
- De'Anthony Melton averages 11.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals (fifth in NBA) and 0.5 blocks.
- Paul Reed averages 5.0 points, 1.1 assists and 4.4 rebounds.
Bulls vs. 76ers Stat Comparison
|76ers
|Bulls
|122.3
|Points Avg.
|110.3
|111.0
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.1
|48.4%
|Field Goal %
|45.2%
|37.8%
|Three Point %
|37.4%
