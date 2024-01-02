Bulls vs. 76ers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Philadelphia 76ers (22-10) play the Chicago Bulls (15-19) as double-digit, 10.5-point favorites on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-PH+, and NBCS-CHI. The matchup has a point total of 224.5.
Bulls vs. 76ers Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBA TV, NBCS-PH+, and NBCS-CHI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|76ers
|-10.5
|224.5
Bulls Betting Records & Stats
- Chicago has played 15 games this season that have had more than 224.5 combined points scored.
- The average total for Chicago's games this season is 221.9 points, 2.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Chicago's ATS record is 17-17-0 this season.
- The Bulls have been victorious in eight, or 40%, of the 20 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Chicago has not won as an underdog of +425 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
- Chicago has an implied victory probability of 19% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Bulls vs 76ers Additional Info
Bulls vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 224.5
|% of Games Over 224.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|76ers
|18
|56.2%
|121.0
|230.9
|110.9
|222.9
|227.8
|Bulls
|15
|44.1%
|109.9
|230.9
|112.0
|222.9
|221.9
Additional Bulls Insights & Trends
- Chicago has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over its last 10 contests.
- Four of the Bulls' past 10 contests have hit the over.
- Chicago's winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .500. It is 10-10-0 ATS on its home court and 7-7-0 on the road.
- The Bulls' 109.9 points per game are only 1.0 fewer point than the 110.9 the 76ers allow.
- When it scores more than 110.9 points, Chicago is 13-1 against the spread and 11-3 overall.
Bulls vs. 76ers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bulls
|17-17
|1-1
|18-16
|76ers
|22-10
|5-1
|21-11
Bulls vs. 76ers Point Insights
|Bulls
|76ers
|109.9
|121.0
|28
|5
|13-1
|19-6
|11-3
|19-6
|112.0
|110.9
|8
|6
|16-13
|11-3
|15-14
|12-2
