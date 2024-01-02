The Philadelphia 76ers (22-10) play the Chicago Bulls (15-19) as double-digit, 10.5-point favorites on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-PH+, and NBCS-CHI. The matchup has a point total of 224.5.

Bulls vs. 76ers Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: NBA TV, NBCS-PH+, and NBCS-CHI

Favorite Spread Over/Under
76ers -10.5 224.5

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

  • Chicago has played 15 games this season that have had more than 224.5 combined points scored.
  • The average total for Chicago's games this season is 221.9 points, 2.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • Chicago's ATS record is 17-17-0 this season.
  • The Bulls have been victorious in eight, or 40%, of the 20 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • Chicago has not won as an underdog of +425 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
  • Chicago has an implied victory probability of 19% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Bulls vs 76ers Additional Info

Bulls vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
76ers 18 56.2% 121.0 230.9 110.9 222.9 227.8
Bulls 15 44.1% 109.9 230.9 112.0 222.9 221.9

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

  • Chicago has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over its last 10 contests.
  • Four of the Bulls' past 10 contests have hit the over.
  • Chicago's winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .500. It is 10-10-0 ATS on its home court and 7-7-0 on the road.
  • The Bulls' 109.9 points per game are only 1.0 fewer point than the 110.9 the 76ers allow.
  • When it scores more than 110.9 points, Chicago is 13-1 against the spread and 11-3 overall.

Bulls vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Bulls and 76ers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Bulls 17-17 1-1 18-16
76ers 22-10 5-1 21-11

Bulls vs. 76ers Point Insights

Bulls 76ers
109.9
Points Scored (PG)
 121.0
28
NBA Rank (PPG)
 5
13-1
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 19-6
11-3
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 19-6
112.0
Points Allowed (PG)
 110.9
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 6
16-13
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 11-3
15-14
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 12-2

