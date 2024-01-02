The injury report for the Chicago Bulls (15-19) ahead of their game against the Philadelphia 76ers (22-10) currently includes five players on it. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2 from Wells Fargo Center.

The Bulls beat the 76ers 105-92 on Saturday when they last played. DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls in the win with 24 points, while Tyrese Maxey scored 20 in the losing effort for the 76ers.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lonzo Ball PG Out For Season Knee Nikola Vucevic C Out Groin 16.7 10.4 3.4 Onuralp Bitim SG Questionable Nose 0.0 0.0 0.0 Zach LaVine SG Out Foot 21.0 4.8 3.4 Torrey Craig SF Out Foot 6.1 4.8 1.0

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

76ers Injuries: Jaden Springer: Questionable (Illness), Joel Embiid: Questionable (Ankle)

Bulls vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBA TV, NBCS-PH+, and NBCS-CHI

NBA TV, NBCS-PH+, and NBCS-CHI

