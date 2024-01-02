Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Joel Embiid, DeMar DeRozan and others in the Philadelphia 76ers-Chicago Bulls matchup at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Bulls vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-PH+, and NBCS-CHI

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulls vs 76ers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 23.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: +102) 5.5 (Over: -118)

The 22.4 points DeRozan scores per game are 1.1 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

His rebounding average -- 3.8 -- is 0.7 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

DeRozan averages 5.4 assists, 0.1 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

Coby White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -149) 4.5 (Over: -139) 2.5 (Over: -147)

Tuesday's over/under for Coby White is 22.5 points. That is 4.8 more than his season average of 17.7.

His per-game rebound average -- 4.3 -- is 0.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Tuesday's game (4.5).

White's year-long assist average -- 4.8 per game -- is 0.3 higher than Tuesday's assist over/under (4.5).

White's 2.9 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

Patrick Williams Props

PTS REB 3PM 13.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: -111)

Patrick Williams is scoring 10.4 points per game this season, 3.1 fewer than his over/under on Tuesday.

His rebounding average -- 4.1 per game -- is 0.4 less than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (4.5).

He makes 1.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet total on Tuesday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid Props

PTS REB AST 34.5 (Over: -115) 11.5 (Over: -130) 5.5 (Over: -106)

The 34.5 points prop bet set for Embiid on Tuesday is 0.5 fewer points than his season scoring average (35.0).

His per-game rebound average of 11.7 is 0.2 more than his prop bet over/under in Tuesday's game (11.5).

Embiid has averaged 6.0 assists per game this year, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Tuesday (5.5).

Tyrese Maxey Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -149) 4.5 (Over: -139) 2.5 (Over: -147)

Tuesday's points prop for Tyrese Maxey is 25.5. That is 0.6 less than his season average.

He has collected 3.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.

Maxey collects 6.5 assists per game, the same as his prop bet on Tuesday.

He drains 3.2 three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his prop bet total on Tuesday (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.