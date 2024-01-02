Top Player Prop Bets for Bulls vs. 76ers on January 2, 2024
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Joel Embiid, DeMar DeRozan and others in the Philadelphia 76ers-Chicago Bulls matchup at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Bulls vs. 76ers Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-PH+, and NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Bulls vs 76ers Additional Info
|76ers vs Bulls Injury Report
|76ers vs Bulls Players to Watch
|76ers vs Bulls Betting Trends & Stats
|76ers vs Bulls Prediction
|76ers vs Bulls Odds/Over/Under
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls
DeMar DeRozan Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|23.5 (Over: -104)
|4.5 (Over: +102)
|5.5 (Over: -118)
- The 22.4 points DeRozan scores per game are 1.1 less than his over/under on Tuesday.
- His rebounding average -- 3.8 -- is 0.7 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.
- DeRozan averages 5.4 assists, 0.1 less than his over/under on Tuesday.
Get DeRozan gear at Fanatics!
Coby White Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|22.5 (Over: -111)
|4.5 (Over: -149)
|4.5 (Over: -139)
|2.5 (Over: -147)
- Tuesday's over/under for Coby White is 22.5 points. That is 4.8 more than his season average of 17.7.
- His per-game rebound average -- 4.3 -- is 0.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Tuesday's game (4.5).
- White's year-long assist average -- 4.8 per game -- is 0.3 higher than Tuesday's assist over/under (4.5).
- White's 2.9 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Patrick Williams Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|13.5 (Over: -104)
|4.5 (Over: -143)
|1.5 (Over: -111)
- Patrick Williams is scoring 10.4 points per game this season, 3.1 fewer than his over/under on Tuesday.
- His rebounding average -- 4.1 per game -- is 0.4 less than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (4.5).
- He makes 1.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet total on Tuesday (1.5).
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers
Joel Embiid Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|34.5 (Over: -115)
|11.5 (Over: -130)
|5.5 (Over: -106)
- The 34.5 points prop bet set for Embiid on Tuesday is 0.5 fewer points than his season scoring average (35.0).
- His per-game rebound average of 11.7 is 0.2 more than his prop bet over/under in Tuesday's game (11.5).
- Embiid has averaged 6.0 assists per game this year, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Tuesday (5.5).
Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!
Tyrese Maxey Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|22.5 (Over: -111)
|4.5 (Over: -149)
|4.5 (Over: -139)
|2.5 (Over: -147)
- Tuesday's points prop for Tyrese Maxey is 25.5. That is 0.6 less than his season average.
- He has collected 3.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.
- Maxey collects 6.5 assists per game, the same as his prop bet on Tuesday.
- He drains 3.2 three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his prop bet total on Tuesday (2.5).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.