Dallas County, IA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Dallas County, Iowa? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Dallas County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ogden High School at Van Meter High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Van Meter, IA
- Conference: West Central Activities Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
