At Wells Fargo Center, DeMar DeRozan will lead the Chicago Bulls (15-19) into a road game against the Philadelphia 76ers (22-10) on Tuesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Bulls vs. 76ers Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-PH+, and NBCS-CHI

NBA TV, NBCS-PH+, and NBCS-CHI Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

DeMar DeRozan vs. Joel Embiid Fantasy Comparison

Stat DeMar DeRozan Joel Embiid Total Fantasy Pts 1195.4 1510.6 Fantasy Pts Per Game 37.4 60.4 Fantasy Rank 1 32

Buy Embiid and DeRozan gear on Fanatics!

DeMar DeRozan vs. Joel Embiid Insights

DeMar DeRozan & the Bulls

DeRozan's averages for the season are 22.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists, making 45.5% of his shots from the floor.

The Bulls have a -73 scoring differential, falling short by 2.1 points per game. They're putting up 109.9 points per game, 28th in the league, and are allowing 112 per outing to rank eighth in the NBA.

Chicago averages 43.1 rebounds per game (21st in league) while conceding 44.5 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.4 boards per game.

The Bulls connect on 11.7 three-pointers per game (23rd in the league), 2.4 fewer than their opponents.

Chicago has committed 2.4 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.4 (first in NBA) while forcing 13.8 (eighth in league).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Joel Embiid & the 76ers

Joel Embiid's numbers on the season are 35.0 points, 6.0 assists and 11.7 boards per contest, shooting 54.0% from the field and 35.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

The 76ers' +322 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 121 points per game (fifth in the NBA) while allowing 110.9 per outing (sixth in the league).

Philadelphia is 11th in the league at 44.2 rebounds per game. That's 1.4 more than the 42.8 its opponents average.

The 76ers make 12.2 three-pointers per game (20th in the league) compared to their opponents' 11.2. They shoot 37.4% from deep while their opponents hit 34.5% from long range.

Philadelphia has committed 11.8 turnovers per game (fifth in NBA action), 2.4 fewer than the 14.2 it forces on average (fifth in the league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

DeMar DeRozan vs. Joel Embiid Advanced Stats

Stat DeMar DeRozan Joel Embiid Plus/Minus Per Game -2.8 9.8 Usage Percentage 26.0% 38.2% True Shooting Pct 55.5% 65.1% Total Rebound Pct 5.8% 18.9% Assist Pct 23.4% 31.2%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.