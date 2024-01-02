How to Watch Drake vs. Illinois State on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Drake Bulldogs (11-2, 2-0 MVC) will be trying to build on a nine-game home winning run when squaring off against the Illinois State Redbirds (8-5, 2-0 MVC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Knapp Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
Drake vs. Illinois State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Drake Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Redbirds have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
- In games Drake shoots higher than 42.5% from the field, it is 9-1 overall.
- The Redbirds are the 121st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bulldogs sit at 254th.
- The 78.7 points per game the Bulldogs score are 10.9 more points than the Redbirds give up (67.8).
- Drake is 11-2 when scoring more than 67.8 points.
Drake Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Drake played better when playing at home last year, scoring 80.3 points per game, compared to 72.5 per game on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Bulldogs gave up 61.9 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 69.6.
- In terms of total threes made, Drake fared better at home last year, draining 8.5 per game, compared to 7.5 in away games. Meanwhile, it produced a 36.0% three-point percentage in home games and a 38.0% clip on the road.
Drake Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/14/2023
|Grambling
|W 68-56
|Knapp Center
|12/19/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 92-55
|Knapp Center
|12/22/2023
|@ UAB
|L 79-78
|Bartow Arena
|1/2/2024
|Illinois State
|-
|Knapp Center
|1/7/2024
|@ Belmont
|-
|Curb Event Center
|1/10/2024
|Indiana State
|-
|Knapp Center
