The Drake Bulldogs (11-2, 2-0 MVC) will be trying to build on a nine-game home winning run when squaring off against the Illinois State Redbirds (8-5, 2-0 MVC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Knapp Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Drake vs. Illinois State Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa TV: CBS Sports Network

Drake Stats Insights

The Bulldogs make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Redbirds have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

In games Drake shoots higher than 42.5% from the field, it is 9-1 overall.

The Redbirds are the 121st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bulldogs sit at 254th.

The 78.7 points per game the Bulldogs score are 10.9 more points than the Redbirds give up (67.8).

Drake is 11-2 when scoring more than 67.8 points.

Drake Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Drake played better when playing at home last year, scoring 80.3 points per game, compared to 72.5 per game on the road.

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs gave up 61.9 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 69.6.

In terms of total threes made, Drake fared better at home last year, draining 8.5 per game, compared to 7.5 in away games. Meanwhile, it produced a 36.0% three-point percentage in home games and a 38.0% clip on the road.

Drake Upcoming Schedule