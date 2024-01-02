Drake vs. Illinois State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 2
The Drake Bulldogs (11-2, 2-0 MVC) welcome in the Illinois State Redbirds (8-5, 2-0 MVC) after victories in nine home games in a row. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Drake vs. Illinois State matchup.
Drake vs. Illinois State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network
Drake vs. Illinois State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Drake Moneyline
|Illinois State Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Drake (-12.5)
|137.5
|-900
|+590
Drake vs. Illinois State Betting Trends
- Drake has put together a 5-7-0 record against the spread this season.
- So far this season, six out of the Bulldogs' 12 games have hit the over.
- Illinois State is 6-6-0 ATS this season.
- A total of six Redbirds games this season have gone over the point total.
Drake Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +30000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+30000), Drake is 78th in college basketball. It is far higher than that, 60th, according to computer rankings.
- The Bulldogs' national championship odds are the same now (+30000) compared to the beginning of the season (+30000).
- The implied probability of Drake winning the national championship, based on its +30000 moneyline odds, is 0.3%.
