The Drake Bulldogs (11-2, 2-0 MVC) welcome in the Illinois State Redbirds (8-5, 2-0 MVC) after victories in nine home games in a row. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Drake vs. Illinois State matchup.

Drake vs. Illinois State Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Drake vs. Illinois State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Drake Moneyline Illinois State Moneyline FanDuel Drake (-12.5) 137.5 -900 +590 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Drake vs. Illinois State Betting Trends

Drake has put together a 5-7-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, six out of the Bulldogs' 12 games have hit the over.

Illinois State is 6-6-0 ATS this season.

A total of six Redbirds games this season have gone over the point total.

Drake Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+30000), Drake is 78th in college basketball. It is far higher than that, 60th, according to computer rankings.

The Bulldogs' national championship odds are the same now (+30000) compared to the beginning of the season (+30000).

The implied probability of Drake winning the national championship, based on its +30000 moneyline odds, is 0.3%.

