Drake vs. Illinois State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - January 2
The Drake Bulldogs (11-2, 2-0 MVC) host the Illinois State Redbirds (8-5, 2-0 MVC) after winning nine straight home games. The Bulldogs are heavy favorites by 12.5 points in the contest, which tips at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The over/under is set at 137.5 in the matchup.
Drake vs. Illinois State Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Where: Des Moines, Iowa
- Venue: Knapp Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Drake
|-12.5
|137.5
Drake Betting Records & Stats
- In nine of 12 games this season, Drake and its opponents have combined to score more than 137.5 points.
- The average point total in Drake's contests this year is 145.6, 8.1 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Bulldogs' ATS record is 5-7-0 this season.
- Illinois State sports a 6-6-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 5-7-0 mark from Drake.
Drake vs. Illinois State Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 137.5
|% of Games Over 137.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Drake
|9
|75%
|78.7
|147.3
|66.9
|134.7
|145.4
|Illinois State
|6
|50%
|68.6
|147.3
|67.8
|134.7
|141.8
Additional Drake Insights & Trends
- Drake covered 12 times in 23 matchups with a spread in conference action last season.
- The Bulldogs average 10.9 more points per game (78.7) than the Redbirds give up (67.8).
- When Drake scores more than 67.8 points, it is 5-7 against the spread and 11-2 overall.
Drake vs. Illinois State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Drake
|5-7-0
|2-4
|6-6-0
|Illinois State
|6-6-0
|0-1
|6-6-0
Drake vs. Illinois State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Drake
|Illinois State
|14-1
|Home Record
|8-7
|6-6
|Away Record
|3-9
|7-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-7-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-8-0
|80.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.3
|72.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.3
|6-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-6-0
|7-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-6-0
