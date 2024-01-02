Iowa vs. Michigan State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 2
Tuesday's game between the No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes (13-1) and the Michigan State Spartans (11-2) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 84-73 and heavily favors Iowa to come out on top. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on January 2.
In their last matchup on Saturday, the Hawkeyes claimed a 94-71 win against Minnesota.
Iowa vs. Michigan State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: Peacock
Iowa vs. Michigan State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa 84, Michigan State 73
Iowa Schedule Analysis
- The Hawkeyes took down the No. 11 Kansas State Wildcats in a 77-70 win on November 26, which was their best victory of the season.
- The Hawkeyes have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (three).
- Iowa has the most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (five).
- The Hawkeyes have three wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 37th-most in Division 1.
Iowa 2023-24 Best Wins
- 77-70 over Kansas State (No. 11/AP Poll) on November 26
- 80-76 over Virginia Tech (No. 14/AP Poll) on November 9
- 94-71 at home over Minnesota (No. 37) on December 30
- 67-58 on the road over Iowa State (No. 44) on December 6
- 113-90 at home over Drake (No. 54) on November 19
Iowa Leaders
- Caitlin Clark: 30.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 7.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 49.5 FG%, 40.2 3PT% (68-for-169)
- Kate Martin: 12.1 PTS, 55.3 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)
- Sydney Affolter: 6.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 54.2 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)
- Hannah Stuelke: 14.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 66 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5)
- Sharon Goodman: 8 PTS, 70.1 FG%
Iowa Performance Insights
- The Hawkeyes have a +347 scoring differential, topping opponents by 24.8 points per game. They're putting up 90.8 points per game to rank seventh in college basketball and are giving up 66 per contest to rank 226th in college basketball.
