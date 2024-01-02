The Iowa Hawkeyes (13-1) bring a 10-game winning streak into a home matchup versus the Michigan State Spartans (11-2), winners of four straight. It tips at 9:00 PM ET (on Peacock) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa TV: Peacock

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Iowa vs. Michigan State Scoring Comparison

The Spartans score 26.5 more points per game (92.5) than the Hawkeyes give up (66.0).

Michigan State is 11-2 when it scores more than 66.0 points.

Iowa is 13-1 when it allows fewer than 92.5 points.

The Hawkeyes put up 25.7 more points per game (90.8) than the Spartans allow (65.1).

When Iowa totals more than 65.1 points, it is 13-0.

Michigan State is 11-2 when allowing fewer than 90.8 points.

The Hawkeyes shoot 51.3% from the field, 10.1% higher than the Spartans concede defensively.

The Spartans make 49.5% of their shots from the field, just 11.6% more than the Hawkeyes' defensive field-goal percentage.

Iowa Leaders

Caitlin Clark: 30.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 7.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 49.5 FG%, 40.2 3PT% (68-for-169)

30.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 7.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 49.5 FG%, 40.2 3PT% (68-for-169) Kate Martin: 12.1 PTS, 55.3 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)

12.1 PTS, 55.3 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37) Sydney Affolter: 6.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 54.2 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

6.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 54.2 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18) Hannah Stuelke: 14.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 66.0 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)

14.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 66.0 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5) Sharon Goodman: 8.0 PTS, 70.1 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Iowa Schedule