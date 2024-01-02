How to Watch the Iowa vs. Michigan State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Iowa Hawkeyes (13-1) bring a 10-game winning streak into a home matchup versus the Michigan State Spartans (11-2), winners of four straight. It tips at 9:00 PM ET (on Peacock) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- TV: Peacock
Iowa vs. Michigan State Scoring Comparison
- The Spartans score 26.5 more points per game (92.5) than the Hawkeyes give up (66.0).
- Michigan State is 11-2 when it scores more than 66.0 points.
- Iowa is 13-1 when it allows fewer than 92.5 points.
- The Hawkeyes put up 25.7 more points per game (90.8) than the Spartans allow (65.1).
- When Iowa totals more than 65.1 points, it is 13-0.
- Michigan State is 11-2 when allowing fewer than 90.8 points.
- The Hawkeyes shoot 51.3% from the field, 10.1% higher than the Spartans concede defensively.
- The Spartans make 49.5% of their shots from the field, just 11.6% more than the Hawkeyes' defensive field-goal percentage.
Iowa Leaders
- Caitlin Clark: 30.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 7.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 49.5 FG%, 40.2 3PT% (68-for-169)
- Kate Martin: 12.1 PTS, 55.3 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)
- Sydney Affolter: 6.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 54.2 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)
- Hannah Stuelke: 14.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 66.0 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)
- Sharon Goodman: 8.0 PTS, 70.1 FG%
Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Cleveland State
|W 104-75
|Wells Fargo Arena
|12/21/2023
|Loyola Chicago
|W 98-69
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|12/30/2023
|Minnesota
|W 94-71
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|1/2/2024
|Michigan State
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|1/5/2024
|@ Rutgers
|-
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|1/10/2024
|@ Purdue
|-
|Mackey Arena
